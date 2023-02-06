LS and Caedrel agree on the best AD carry in LEC right now

League of Legends pro players are all driven by a single goal—to be the best. But there’s only room for one player in each role, and Caedrel and LS have agreed one pro player is the top-performing AD carry in the LEC this split.

During a recent stream, LS asked Caedrel about his opinion on the best AD carry player performance-wise in the LEC right now. To this, Caedrel decisively answered SK Gaming’s Thomas “Exakick” Foucou. “That guy is insanely smurfing. Him, Crownie, Hans Sama are top three,” Caedrel explained.

Caedrel pulled out Exakick’s current stats with his average CSD being 20 and average DPM being 682 on non-poke champions and LS had no choice but to agree with Caedrel that Exakick is amazing.

Exakick is a young AD carry main who joined SK Gaming’s roster in December 2022. Before that, this young AD carry prodigy was mainly playing for French teams in the LFL like LDLC OL and Lunary. Alongside Martin “Yike” Sundelin and Mads “Doss” Schwartz, Exakick consistently ended the season in the top four teams in the LFL.

Exakick currently has an impressive score of five wins and only three losses in the LEC. Aside from the stats Caedrel mentioned, it’s worth noting Exakick has an average of 71.4 percent kill participation, according to stats site Gol.gg, with his average KDA being five and an overall win rate so far of 62.5 percent.

From these stats, we can easily conclude Exakick being a rookie in the LEC is far from a problem and he’s more than hungry to prove himself as the best AD carry in the league among veterans like Hans Sama and Crownie.