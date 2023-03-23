LPL unveils top 10 greatest players in league’s history

All of the major League of Legends regions are entering their respective spring playoffs, and the LPL is no exception. The biggest league in the world has locked nine out of the 10 playoff teams, with the last place being decided later this week.

The LPL also marked its 10-year anniversary this year, and for the occasion, the region decided to create a vote for the top 10 LPL Players of all time, listing a long list of nominees of the best players from the league.

All of the candidates are players that have participated in and played at least one split finals (Spring or Summer) or have represented the region at the League of Legends World Championship between 2013 and 2022. Players with registered misconduct would not be considered for the nominees. With these criteria, the total number of players was 115.

LPL top 10 players vote

The LPL created a jury of 322 members, formed by several different categories:

109 active players

65 inactive players

78 players from the nominees

5 media representatives

9 casters/commentators

51 members from either club’s higher-ups, coaches, or managers

5 members from the league’s management

Every member could vote for his own top 10 over the last two weeks, giving one vote to every player. In the end, the 10 players with the highest number of votes would make up the top 10 list of the best LPL players in its region’s history.

Earlier today, the Chinese league announced the final results with the corresponding votes. The player with the highest votes was Uzi, with a total of 244 votes. Always considered the Chinese version of Faker in terms of his legacy, it wasn’t a surprise to see him up at the top.

Behind him on the podium, the jury voted for former EDward Gaming jungler Clearlove (188 votes) and Top Esports’ current mid laner Rookie (184 votes). Below you can find the entire top 10 list:

Uzi – 244 votes Clearlove – 188 votes Rookie – 184 votes Meiko – 177 votes TheShy – 168 votes Doinb – 150 votes JackeyLove – 143 votes Xiaohu – 129 votes Ming – 106 votes Scout – 89 votes

Some LPL pros revealed who they voted for

In the last few days, some of the big Chinese stars and personalities were asked about their opinion and ideas on who would and should make the top 10.

For example, Xiaohu, Weibo Gaming’s mid laner, mentioned that aside from him, there are four players that should have definitely made it: Meiko, Uzi, Clearlove, and Rookie.

Xiaohu on the voting of TOP 10 All-Time #LPL Players:



"I'll skip myself first. There are 4 players that I think will definitely be in the top 10: Meiko, Uzi, Clearlove, and Rookie. The rest, it depends. I guess only the players with some career length can be there."

In a recent post-game interview, Rookie and JackeyLove were also questioned about the votes. The Korean mid laner voted for Uzi and Clearlove, calling them “brand advocates” for the LPL.

JackeyLove, on the other hand, voted for Rookie and Meiko. Uzi also voted for Meiko but would’ve certainly voted for himself if he had the chance.

Among the top 10, Clearlove is the only player that is fully retired. When asked about his votes, the Chinese legendary jungler mentioned a rather particular name: Weixiao, former Team WE’s ADC, mentioning that “OGs should be remembered.”

Clearlove voted for Weixiao, who was the Best ADC in the Worlds back then:"OGs should be remembered."



OGs contributed to #lolesports history and made this game popular.



Among all the players in LOL history, who impressed you the most?

While the teams are almost all locked in for playoffs, there are still some matches left that might shake up the seeding. With the regular split ending on March 26, teams will have a few days to prepare for the next phase (the date is yet to be confirmed).