LPL suspended on April 4 due to national day of mourning for COVID-19 victims

On April 4, the LPL is joining the rest of China to mourn for those who passed during the COVID-19 outbreak— and recognize the medical staff who fought on the front lines in the battle against the pandemic.”

The LPL called for fans to “join us in mourning the lives that have been impacted”, and to practice efforts such as social distancing.

According to a report from Xinhua Net, the national mourning was put in place by the State Council of the People’s Republic of China. Citizens nationwide will observe three minutes of silence, while air raid sirens and vehicle horns will “wail in grief.” At the time of writing and according to Worldometer, China has 81,620 confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,322 deaths.

The three affected series–Rogue Warriors vs. LGD, Team WE vs. OMG, and FunPlus Phoenix vs. Topsports–will be postponed to April 20, pushing the originally slated Spring Split end date of April 19 one day back.

The LPL returned on March 9 after more than a month of delays due to the coronavirus outbreak. Initially feared to be on hold until the end of April, physical venues were abandoned and the league moved online for safety concerns.