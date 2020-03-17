LPL host Candice records pronunciation of players’ usernames

The correct pronunciation of all LPL players’ gamertags was recorded by host Duan “Candice” Yushuang and added to Gamepedia earlier today.

The pronunciation of Chinese names and usernames can be a headache for esports casters who aren’t familiar with the language. The letter “x,” for example, is pronounced “ch” and “zh” is pronounced “j.”

Now, all username pronunciations for the players in the 2020 LPL Spring Split can be listened to on the esports database.

Related: Invictus Gaming win 136-kill series against Rogue Warriors with backdoor

The LPL resumed with online matches last week after a long time of being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The schedule has been stacked with several best-of-three matches every day of the week to maintain a fair level of competition before the spring playoffs. The English broadcast has also resumed and can be found here.

China now has over 80,000 declared cases of the coronavius, but the number is starting to level off. Meanwhile, the number of declared cases outside of China has started to surpass those within the country.