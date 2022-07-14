LPL development league is adopting ‘Fearless’ drafting in Bo3s

It may have seemed like there was very little room for change in the professional League of Legends format, but the people behind the Chinese competition think otherwise.

The officials behind the LDL, LPL’s academy league, have made some sweeping changes to the format. From now on, matches will be played with the Fearless mode, which restricts teams from using more than one of the same champion throughout a best-of-three match.

If a team picks Annie in game one, for example, the champion won’t be available for the remaining two games. The opposing team, however, will be free to pick the champion.

This is the only change that has been made to the format. Everything else will remain the same for the foreseeable future.

LDL officials will adopt the Fearless mode in Bo3. When Bo3 goes to game 2 and 3, all champions picked by your team in the previous games in this series will not be available for picking in the following games, while the opposing team is not restricted by this rule. #LPL #LDL pic.twitter.com/OuqPOYnxt4 — LPL Fanclub (@LPLfanclub) July 14, 2022

This is a highly experimental move from the tournament organizers and one that likely won’t make its way to the LPL or any other region anytime soon. It will be interesting to see how players adapt to the new format and how it will affect the meta going forward.