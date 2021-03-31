LPL 2021 Spring Split All-Pro team unveiled

With the LPL 2021 Spring Split regular season finished, teams are preparing for the upcoming playoffs–though there’s still time for a little celebration for some of the Split’s finest.
The All-Pro team was unveiled today, according to Korizon Esports’ Kevin Kim. The first LPL All-Pro team was secure by players from Royal Never Give Up and EDward Gaming, the two top-placing teams for the season.
RNG’s Xiaohu, wei, and Ming popped off during this split, helping their team secure multiple victories even when the carries were underperforming. They were able to finish the regular season in first place after one of the organizations’ best seasons.
EDG’s Scout and Viper made the list to complete the First team. Both carries were crucial in EDG’s domination, destroying their opposition with various champions from their hero ocean. While they were able to hold the first place standing in the regular season for some weeks, they could not hold on as RNG eventually overtook them.
LPL All-Pro second team
- Top: JDG Zoom
- Jungle: TES Karsa
- Mid: RA FoFo
- Bot: RNG GALA
- Support: FPX Crisp
LPL All-Pro third team
- Top: TES 369
- Jungle: WE beishang
- Mid: TES Knight
- Bot: FPX Lwx
- Support: EDG Meiko
You can catch all the All-Pro players in action starting tomorrow with the first match of the 2021 LPL Spring Split playoffs. Th King of the Hill bracket will run until April 18, featuring the top teams in China.
Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.
Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.