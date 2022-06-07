Lourlo returns to Liquid as team’s newest content creator

Former North American League of Legends pro Samson “Lourlo” Jackson has made his way back to his first LCS home by joining Team Liquid as the organization’s newest content creator and streamer.

The 24-year-old veteran last played for Liquid between 2016 and 2017, when he made his professional debut alongside players like mid laner Kim “Fenix” Jae-hun, World Champion winner Chae “Piglet” Gwang-jin, and well-known NA jungler Joshua “Dardoch” Hartnett. The best result that he reached with the team, however, was fourth place during the 2016 Spring Split playoffs.

During that time with Liquid, the team became notorious for something other than their gameplay. At the end of 2016, Liquid released an hour-long documentary on their YouTube channel called Breaking Point, which was one of the rawest looks into the team’s issues and turbulent environment.

Throughout the video, confrontations between team members and coaching staff were revealed, while the team stumbled to back-to-back early exits in the postseason. It was one of the most controversial videos in the space at the time, and Liquid dropped Dardoch, Fenix, and head coach Choi “Locodoco” Yoon-seop at the end of the summer after failing to break into the upper echelon of the league.

Lourlo stuck with Liquid through the next year but was almost relegated twice after finishing in ninth place for both the 2017 Spring and Summer Split. He’d find other homes with teams like Golden Guardians, Echo Fox, and Team Dignitas, and bounced between the LCS and Academy for a long while.

He has been teamless for the past two years but has continued to grind solo queue, maintain a high rank, and stream to a dedicated viewer base, building his brand and reputation as a content creator. You can catch Lourlo on his Twitch stream as he climbs the Champions Queue ladder on the way to the number one spot in the region.