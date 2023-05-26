London’s MSI was such a success, Riot reportedly plans to go back for Worlds

London could host an international League of Legends event again, with Riot Games reportedly aiming to return to England’s capital for Worlds 2024.

In a report from Esports News UK, the city is being considered as a host of finals week, with earlier stages of the tournament taking place in Paris, Berlin, and Barcelona. While 2023’s Mid-Season Invitational took place in the Copper Box Arena, Worlds 2024 would emanate from the O2 Arena, which boasts double the capacity.

Riot is reportedly currently in discussions with England’s government officials to make it happen, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

MSI 2023 was won by JD Gaming, marking the third MSI in a row won by a Chinese team. The event was a massive success in terms of viewership, with the game between JDG and LCK’s first seed T1 breaking the all-time peak viewership for an MSI event with almost 2.3 million viewers. The previous MSI record was held by Royal Never Give Up and T1’s series from last year, which peaked at 2.19 million viewers, according to Esports Charts.

This year’s MSI also gathered much higher interest overall, with average viewers settling at 796,860, according to Esports Charts—200,000 viewers more than 2022’s edition recorded.

Related: LoL fans agree on solution to make pro matches interesting to watch again

While there is no official information about Worlds 2024, we do know that this year’s edition will be held in South Korea after last year’s Worlds took place in North America. The last time Europe hosted Worlds was in was only organized in Reykjavik, Iceland in 2021, although it didn’t have a live audience due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The last time Worlds was hosted in front of a live crowd in Europe was in 2019, when Berlin, Madrid, and Paris hosted the crown jewel of League of Legends esports.

About the author