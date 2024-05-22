A view of the back of a chair on-stage at LoL Worlds 2023.
Photo by Tina Jo/Riot Games
LoL Worlds 2023 wins Sports Emmy for broadcast coverage

Riot Games has consistently set the standard for broadcasting since it won its first Emmy four years ago.
Published: May 22, 2024 10:28 am

At last night’s Sports Emmys ceremony, League of Legends was recognized for its broadcast of last year’s World Championship final between T1 and Weibo Gaming. 

Worlds 2023 was given the honors of “Outstanding Esports Championship Coverage,” winning the award for the second consecutive season. 

Well over a dozen producers, editors, and on-camera broadcasters were honored as part of the award ceremony, with names like Isaac “Azael” Cummings-Bentley, Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere, and Laure Valee, among others, all being recognized for their participation in the Grand Finals of last year’s World Championship. 

“It’s these legendary moments that our producers and storytellers work tirelessly to capture, and every year we want to say ‘that was the best one yet’,” Riot Games’ VP of esports content services said in his acceptance speech.

Riot’s win at the Sports Emmys last night marks the fourth time the company has won an Emmy, with the first being in 2020 for the same category after that prior year’s World Championship.

Other nominees for best esports event coverage included the Grand Finals of IEM Cologne, CDL Championship Weekend, the BLAST Paris Major, and another Riot-operated esports event, VCT Champions. 

The win comes in the midst of a staggeringly impressive week for Riot’s esports coverage, as the team broke personal viewership records at this year’s Mid-Season Invitational. At its peak, MSI pulled in just under three million concurrent viewers, an all-time high for any non-Worlds League tournament in history. 

