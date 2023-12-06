LoL world champions T1 to play European teams in one-off tournament

The Europe vs Korea faceoff we didn't get at Worlds.

League of Legends World Champions T1 are coming to Berlin on Dec. 9 to play five European teams in a one-off tournament called the Red Bull League of Its Own.

The showcase event will take place in Berlin’s sold-out Velodrom and will feature seven matches in one packed day. The world champions will be handed a challenge with extra rules that will only apply to them.

It will be a packed Saturday. Image via RedBull

They will have to select different champions in each game and won’t be able to use those who’ve been played against them. It’ll be especially hard on T1 players because their opponents won’t be bound by those rules.

Fortunately, this pool restriction won’t include bans or champions used in matches that don’t feature T1. In addition, rules will be lifted for the flagship match that will see them face off against Europe’s top dogs G2 Esports.

This tournament could offer fans a first chance to see some of Europe’s 2024 rosters play on the competitive stage for the first time, but it’s still unclear what the roster composition for each team in the League tournament will be.

Some teams might bring in players from their 2023 roster or their Academy team, as it’s unclear whether all active players are available since it will take place during the official offseason.

T1 will play five successive European teams, two of which will face off against each other to play the Korean roster. It includes a match opposing ERL teams BIG and Eintracht Spandau, while a showmatch between NNO Old vs Karmine Corp will also take place.

No Need Orga is a German team made of League streamers that recently earned a promotion to enter the ERL Prime League’s First Division. Since an organization is required to enter it, the NNO has formed a new team with more structure to compete in the league in 2024 —but it’s the former roster that will compete in the Red Bull event.

Europe’s high-profile League talents will host the show, including Sjokz as panel host, Drakos and Vedius as casters, and Bulii as an interviewer. It will be live on YouTube and Twitch.