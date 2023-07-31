LoL streamer reaches incredible milestone on Korean server after just 13 days

Traveling to Korea and attempting to reach Challenger in what’s considered to be the most competitive League of Legends region is on the bucket list of almost every streamer. Tyler1, Tarzaned, and other great names tried and some even failed, but one streamer achieved a milestone most streamers can only dream about.

On July 30, German streamer Agurin announced he reached rank one on the Korean server, a feat not many can brag about. He achieved this incredible milestone in only 13 days.

The streamer traveled to Korea, leveled his account, and officially started his climb on July 18, meaning he started from scratch and not with a Riot Games account with a preset MMR.

The grind for rank 1 Korea starts tomorow. Stream starts around 9 pm NY, 5 am germany and 12 am korean time. First 3-4 hours will be english, afterwards ill swap to ger — Momo (@Agurinlol) July 18, 2023

After placement games, the streamer was placed Emerald I, and only four days after starting his challenge, he was promoted to Master. On July 26, Augurin made his final push to reach rank one.

In most of his games, he played jungle and alternated between Jarvan IV, Nocturne, and Elise picks. So far, this account counts 204 games in total with a win rate of 60 percent.

Although Aguring has pretty much reached his goal, there are other popular European streamers like Spear Shot, Elite500, Lathyrus, and Azzap trying to reach Challenger on the Korean server. So tune in if you want to see the notorious region in action.

