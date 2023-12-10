LoL streamer makes ‘illegal getaway’ by completely fooling, outplaying 3 different enemies

Sometimes, in League of Legends, it’s not about how you start a play but rather how you finish one. In a clip posted to Reddit on Dec. 10, one League player made one of the most impressive escapes you’ll ever see, breaking the ankles of three different enemy players and getting a kill along the way.

The clip, which was posted to the League subreddit by a streamer named Sarellan, sees her use Jarvan IV’s kit to completely fool three assailants while using the champion’s entire kit to safely escape a supposedly dangerous situation.

In the play, Sarellan tries to lose an enemy Skjarner by using a blast cone to jump over the blue buff wall, but ends up taking the scorpion along for the ride. The Skarner player took Sarellan down to about 15 percent HP before she was able to get back over the blue buff wall via the use of a Demacian Standard (E) and Dragon Strike (Q) combo. Along the way, the Jarvan lance knocked up an Anivia player who would’ve pinned her against a Crystallize (W) wall.

From there, though, the play got really impressive, as Sarellan used Jarvan’s ultimate, Cataclysm, to jump to the position of an unlucky Morgana player, who was promptly trapped inside the walls of Jarvan’s ult and killed almost instantly. The distance covered by Jarvan’s E-Q-R combo was enough to get Sarellan from the blue buff to the mid-river brush, all with just a sliver of health remaining. Shortly after recuperating, Sarellan rejoined her teammates and got the skill on the Skarner player, who almost took her down just a few seconds prior.

“That’s the getaway of the century right there,” she said immediately after pulling off the smooth play. “That was illegal.”

Sarellan and her team went on to win the game in 33 minutes, with her posting an impressive 7/7/24 scoreline in the victory, according to League stats site op.gg.