LoL players think this forgotten champion deserves a chance in the jungle

Katarina heading for combat with Tristana, Malphite and other champions.
Image via Riot Games

Riot Games has a knack for sending long-lost champions that don’t fit any of the roles anymore to the jungle. The best examples of this are Brand and Morgana, and players now want one more champion to join their ranks.

In an Oct. 26 Reddit post, a player called Xonigobii asked Riot to rework Galio into a jungler because no one plays him anymore, he’s struggling to find a home in the top and mid lane, and he honestly isn’t a support.

“But I really like this champion, I love its ult and abilities. It has AoE in almost all its kit, including a passive attack AoE, so its clear would be good if buffed for jungle. He has cc for the ganks, its E would be great to stop anyone who is trying to escape the gank and its ult would be great for counter ganks,” Xonigobii said.

That said, Galio’s ultimate, Hero’s Entrance, would be a tad too strong for jungling and ganking, and Riot would have to either give it a longer cooldown or reduce its range.

A lot of players are already on board with this idea and believe that only tweaking Galio’s numbers would be necessary. Otherwise, Galio’s kit would work perfectly in the jungle.

Galio’s currently in a weird spot because he’s not a full-blown tank or a battle mage, and he surely isn’t an AP bruiser. Polishing his stats would help him finally have a distinct identity and role.

It’s high time Galio saw more action, especially because he hasn’t had much love since his rework in 2017. Hopefully, Riot hears our cries, and players get to play a new and improved Galio just in time for the preseason.

