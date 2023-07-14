LoL players rediscover Kalista bug that revives Sion anywhere on Summoner’s Rift

Sometimes, old bugs in League of Legends can go unnoticed or get swept under the rug, especially if there are more pressing matters at hand. One glitch has reared its ugly head again within the community after a few players noticed that Kalista could keep Sion alive after death, but only if he is her oathsworn partner.

In a clip posted on Reddit earlier today, the Kalista player is joined by a support Sion who gets taken down by the enemy team. Sion’s passive, Glory in Death, activated shortly after, causing him to reanimate and allow the support player to run forward to attack for a few more seconds.

Right before Sion’s passive health ran out, however, Kalista used her ultimate ability Fate’s Call to pull him back and prepare to throw him out and knock up an enemy. But as he reappeared from Kalista’s ult, he was no longer in zombie form and was instead a regular Sion with a full, non-degenerating health bar.

By timing her ultimate ability, Kalista helped prevent The Undead Juggernaut from completing his true death and also respawned him right back into lane. It’s a broken interaction that has strong implications since he could dive into an enemy team, die, and instantly return to Summoner’s Rift after a quick few seconds.

This also isn’t the first time that this bug has gained traction within the League community. Four years ago, popular content creator and bug hunter Vandiril made a video where Kalista could prevent Sion’s death with the same Fate’s Call interaction.

This could be the same bug cropping up after being forgotten after years of patches, along with the fact that Kalista hardly pairs up with Sion as her support in today’s meta.

Related: LoL’s new Arena mode: New maps, augments, champ cameos, and more

This combo could also be an exciting experiment to conduct in League’s upcoming new game mode, Arena. Sion could intentionally jump into the enemy team, die, and immediately respawn with a second life with Kalista’s ultimate ability to help win a round or two.

About the author