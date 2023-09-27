LoL players find more ways to BM following recent ping changes

Dread it, run from it, toxicity arrives all the same.

League of Legends players are far too familiar with the toxicity issues that the popular MOBA faces on a daily basis, especially in ranked queues from Iron to Challenger.

Riot Games has tried multiple ways to help stem the tide of BM over the years, but the player base is exceptionally innovative when it comes to finding new ways to talk trash—and one pro proved that adaptability today.

Riot recently implemented some sweeping changes to its ping system, since many players use the communication system to flame teammates instead of notifying them of cooldowns, spawns, or items. The main change made was that team-based pings, such as teammate spawn timers, simple portrait pings, or item cooldowns, would only show up for the player activating them and no one else.

It was a classic way to mock a teammate that was underperforming or making mistakes, since one could simply spam the “Champion – Alive” ping over and over again to flood the chat with a reminder of their disappointing play. But now, players are forced to adapt in various ways to flame their peers.

Team Liquid’s starting mid laner Eain “APA” Stearns shared one way that he has been circumventing the new ping system changes, including a screenshot where he simply copied the “Champion – Alive” text from his chat and pasted it for his unfortunate teammate to see.

With the new ping system you have to get creative when you want to flame someone now. pic.twitter.com/vvmg8yKR4m — TL HONDA APA (@alwaysplanahea1) September 27, 2023

As a result, it was like Riot hadn’t removed the allied ping system in the first place. If a player wants to be toxic, they will find a way, even if they can’t quickly ping their teammates from the scoreboard. Some community members were aware that these changes would necessarily stop toxic players, and were even disappointed that communication options were being reduced even further for solo queue.

