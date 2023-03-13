LoL players cry out for tweaks to these forgotten champions

In season 13, Riot Games is focused on giving some love to neglected League of Legends champions like Annie and Jarvan IV. In that spirit, League players are demanding tweaks to these forgotten champions that haven’t seen any major changes for years now.

In a post from March 12 on League’s subreddit, the community almost unanimously agreed Twisted Fate’s passive Loaded Dice and Stacked Deck are overdue for an update because he can’t find his spot in this CC-heavy meta.

Another champion that could use love according to the community is Yorick and his passive—Shepherd of Souls. “His passive is nonexistent/unfun and the champ himself is horrible against any mobility due to his W being a joke and his E being so vital to his damage,” said one player pinpointing Yorick’s biggest flaws.

The players also believe that Kog’Maw’s passive is counter-intuitive to have on a hyper-scaling AD carry and could use quality-of-life change to at least move through units while using his passive. Still, many players agree Kog’Maw is in desperate need of a full-blown rework since he can easily grow out of control and become an oppressive scaling monster that will shred your front line as soon as he obtains his core items.

Generally speaking, players agree that League could take a page from Wild Rift’s book and just give champions like Twisted Fate the spells they are already enjoying in the mobile version of Summoner’s Rift. This would reduce the amount of workload while still giving the community what they want.