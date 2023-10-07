LoL players call on Riot to make crucial change to new ranked punishment

It’s only been a bit since Riot Games introduced a new ranked punishment to League of Legends, but now, players are clamoring for a new addition to help curb a rising form of griefing in non-ranked matches.

The new changes forced any players who were deemed toxic through player reports to play five non-ranked games, like ARAM, blind pick, or draft pick before they are allowed to play another ranked match. Although this might seem like a good way to punish players who aren’t on their best behavior on the Summoner’s Rift, it has immediately affected casual players in a negative way.

On the League subreddit, for example, players have noticed an immediate increase in players on ARAM who are intentionally feeding after the new punishments, causing the community to wonder whether Riot might need to make another change to the system.

Since toxic players only have to play five games, they are more inclined to rush through five matches by making them end as quickly as possible. As a result, they die multiple times over so that their team is either pushed to surrender early or the other team is able to win as fast as possible.

By sending these toxic players to other game modes, a whole player base of casual, non-ranked enjoyers is getting caught in the crossfire between Riot and these repeat offenders of toxicity. A solution that some people want Riot to implement is for these toxic players to win five non-ranked games instead of simply playing them.

This way, they are forced to work together with their teammates to ensure victory, rather than just running it down mid. This could, however, cause an uptick in verbal toxicity in casual games since these ranked warriors might become too competitive in modes where no LP can be gained. Ultimately, the new punishment system still requires a bit of tinkering so that it doesn’t inadvertently affect other people in the long run.

