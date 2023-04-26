LoL players blast ‘disrespectful’ Riot for how broken Clash has been recently

Clash returned to League of Legends at the beginning of March, but it’s currently not working as expected. Unsurprisingly, LoL fans aren’t happy, and players are slamming Riot Games for lack of communication and reaction.

Clash is a competitive tournament mode in League, where eight teams composed of players with similar rankings compete against each other in a single-elimination bracket. Each team is awarded in-game items, securing better rewards the higher they finish, naturally. The tournaments don’t take place every weekend, though, and their dates are announced at the start of each season.

Last weekend was a tournament weekend however, and for a second weekend in a row Clash was broken, trapping players in the tournament, without having a way to quit it, according to players on Reddit on April 24. Moreover, Riot supposedly only acknowledged there was a problem, and didn’t do anything, which frustrated numerous players.

“When for the second weekend in a row, players are prevented from even backing out and playing normal games with their friends they gathered together, AND they receive next to no communication and zero compensation, that’s nothing short of disrespectful to the players and their time,” the post reads.

Many players in the comments agree. They share the sentiment that gathering with a group of friends during a weekend takes a bit of preparation, and it’s just rude that Riot doesn’t fix its issues with Clash. “It’s such a shame to have one of the most fun tournament modes I have ever played be ruined by bugs and have Riot not give even a crumb of a fuck,” one of the comments said.

Players added they will stop participating in Clash if this continues, which could essentially mean the death of the tournament mode since no one will eventually play it.

Some players also pointed out it’s sad to see Riot’s attitude not only to Clash but to League as a game and to its esports scene. “The way Riot has handled a lot of things these past few seasons is disrespectful honestly. We’ve fallen a long way in esports and in game itself.”

As of now, it remains to be seen whether the developers share any updates regarding the ever-crashing Clash tournament mode, or if will it remain untouched for the remaining months of the year.