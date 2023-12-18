LoL players believe they have a solution to make Tryndamere easier to play against

League of Legends’ developers have made a conscious effort over the last few years to make the game easier to understand, especially for newer players. Quality-of-life changes have been hitting the Rift in droves, especially when it comes to updating some of the game’s older champions.

One champion—Tryndamere—remains a bit of a pain point for players. But the community is putting its collective head together to find a solution. In a post on the League subreddit earlier today, players discussed the necessity for Tryndamere’s ultimate, Undying Rage, to have some sort of indicator attached to it that would make it easier to see when the ability’s duration will run out.

Would you enjoy this potential change? Image via Riot Games

“I know how long it lasts in seconds, but sometimes I’m too busy spacing to know for sure if it’s been 5 seconds or 4.8 seconds, and I’d like to know if I can go for the final auto to kill him, or if I’m going to die because I was a fraction of a second off,” the original poster of the thread—an extremely appropriately-named user named Toplaners—said in their post.

The current iteration of Trydnamere’s Undying Rage lasts for five seconds, but there’s no way to know that for certain during the heat of a game. The only way you’d have an idea of how long Tryndamere has on his ultimate is by counting down from five manually after seeing him use the ability. Realistically, that’s unrealistic.

This change has been requested in the past, with many League players believing it would be a solid quality-of-life change that the game could use. Although Tryndamere isn’t the most meta pick, he’s still seen in games from time to time, especially in the hands of players who love to disassociate for 33 minutes and splitpush in the top lane.

It’s possible that we could get this change in a future patch, especially considering Tryndamere is about to return to the public consciousness in a major way. The champion will be the recipient of the Victorious skin for ranked split two of 2023, and it’s not outside the realm of possibility for Riot to make some convenience changes to Tryndamere before that skin goes live in Patch 14.4 next February.