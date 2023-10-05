LoL players agree old anti-mobility item deserves Statik Shiv-style second chance

Statik Shiv is an iconic League of Legends item that was removed back in season 10 but made a grand return with Patch 13.10, becoming one of the most broken items in the game. League players are convinced that one long-lost and forgotten item also deserves a second chance, especially in this high-mobility meta.

In a Reddit post on Oct. 4, League players agreed Frozen Mallet should get the same treatment as Statik Shiv, and return to the game.

“With how much mobility has been added to the game since its removal, Frozen Mallet has a place in League again. Its main problem was ranged champions like vayne/gnar running it, but since its removal Riot has had no problem locking melee/ranged champions out of certain items,” one player said.

Initially, Frozen Mallet slowed the target by 20 or 40 percent, depending if you’re a ranged or melee champion. But now this seems as if it would only punish non-mobile champions that get attacked once and then have no means to escape. So, naturally, this item would have to undergo a makeover because in the past there were only a handful of champions like Vayne, Gnar, and Urgot that it.

I’d instead rework Frozen Mallet to be a full-blown anti-mobility item that could serve as a grounding item, but this would have to come with a bigger cooldown and at a higher cost.

This is just one idea. Statik Shiv surely went through a number of iterations before being brought back to the live servers, but it’s true that League desperately needs tools to deal with the mobility creep and Frozen Mallet could be the way forward.

