LoL player wastes no shots in one of the cleanest 1-vs-5 ARAM pentakills we’ve seen

In League of Legends, there are pentakills, and then there are pentakills. This one is one of the latter.

In a clip posted to the official League subreddit earlier today, a Jhin player perfectly executed a one-vs-five pentakill in an ARAM game, making the most of each one of the champion’s abilities, especially his ultimate, Curtain Call. With enough shots in his chamber (and one more to spare), the Jhin player completely took down an enemy team all by themselves, turning in one of the cleanest pentakills you’ll see for a long time.

The clip began with the Jhin player securing the first two kills of their penta by eliminating a Miss Fortune and Lee Sin who were diving under their inner turret. In a full-blown one-vs-five scenario, the Jhin’s back couldn’t have been further against the wall, but they still managed to rack up five kills in extremely quick succession, starting with two players who dove a bit too far.

The Jhin was able to escape a close call with the enemy Lee Sin by side-stepping a Sonic Wave (Q) and having just enough health to survive a Tempest (E) cast. The Lee was promptly finished off with a turret shot, and the Jhin player quickly repositioned to make their next move.

Seconds after getting those first two kills, the Jhin player—who had just over 30 HP—casted Curtain Call (R). With three enemies directly in the ultimate ability’s cone, they wasted no time firing off all of the shots they needed to secure the pentakill.

The three shots were all it took to get those last three kills. The Jhin player missed no bullets and each of the shots from the ult dealt enough damage to kill each of their intended targets.

It can’t be understated just how perfectly this play was manufactured. The way the Jhin player used defensive mechanics like kiting and side-stepping to get the first two kills of the fight was impressive, but the transition into a picture-perfect, totally satisfying Curtain Call might’ve been even more impressive.

