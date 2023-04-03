LoL player fails upward with April Fools’ most painfully impressive outplay

April Fools’ Day is always a severely mischievous time, and this year was no different. With pranks in abundance and jokes across the internet, it was challenging to figure out what news was real and what was not.

And this is what happened when League of Legends gamer Epikalissimo, posted a highlight reel on Reddit they’d dubbed the “world’s worst outplay. Many League fans questioned whether this player’s outmaneuver with Zilean was terrible or brilliant—or both.

Zilean, the Chronokeeper, was released onto the Rift over a decade ago. He is one of the many League champions desperately needing a rework, as his kit and mechanics feel outdated. This makes him unviable in the meta against oppressive support champions like Annie, Sona, or Zyra, who are dominating the bot lane in this patch.

And his terrible pick rate is also a good indicator of why he may not be the best support. But in saying that, if you know how his kit works, especially his Time Bomb (Q) and Chronoshift (R), you can make some great and life-saving plays, which is exactly what this user discovered when they found themselves caught too deep on the enemy’s side of the map.

Although they should have considered alternate routes while trying to escape and maybe shouldn’t have been so deep into enemy territory alone to begin with, they were able to get away by using Zilean’s bombs and the stun that occurs when you land two on the same target. And, of course, the resurrection from Chronoshift (R).

Even though it might not have been the best outmaneuver, they still survived with minimal health and were even able to take down an Ekko and Aatrox. So, if you ever play as Zilean, using double bombs and your ultimate could mean the difference between living and dying, and can set up the perfect April Fools’ Day outplay too.

And remember: no matter how messy it looks, survival is always good.