LoL PBE patch leaks fierce new skins for Talon, Vi, and more

Feline mayhem is once again set to take over the entirety of League of Legends—making it so that Rengar isn’t the only kitty lurking in wait for its prey.

An update has been pushed to the PBE that, on top of adding a handful of new emotes into League, appears to have leaked a new skinline known as “Primal Ambush,” as well as the champions that will be joining it when it releases. Based on the file names, Talon, Riven, Vi, and Sivir will be joining the hunt—though other aspects of the PBE may indicate that other champions may be included as well.

These new skins are primal. Image via Riot Games

From the small portions of the skins viewable via the icons, each of these champions appears to have turned into cat-like beasts, complete with markings that make it seem they are part of some sort of hunting tribe. As this is a new skinline and the full models of the champions with these skins have not yet been showcased, there are likely much more battle-tested, tattered features on the outfits of each of these champions to fully bring out their primordial viciousness.

The PBE update also indicates that borders will accompany these icons, though it is unclear if they will be released in a purchasable bundle or via an unannounced event pass.

While these skins have not yet been officially revealed, it is unlikely that they will be releasing alongside Patch 14.1—as the previously-teased additions to the Dragonmancer skinline are expected to debut with the first patch of the year. Therefore, the arrival of the Primal Ambush skins to live servers will most likely be in Patch 14.2, which is expected to release around Jan. 17.

League players can look forward to the start of Season 2024 on Jan. 10, introducing massive changes to Summoner’s Rift, an overhaul to itemization, and a handful of other alterations to the game’s mechanics—including the ever-looming Baron Nashor.