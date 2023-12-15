LoL organization Liiv SANDBOX rebrands with completely new name ahead of 2024 LCK season

Korean League of Legends mainstay Liiv SANDBOX has refreshed its name, look, and logo ahead of the 2024 LCK season. The organization has adopted a new name, FearX, which went into effect earlier today and will debut when the season begins in January.

FearX has taken on the head of a fox as its logo, and is making a push to have its in-game identity be synonymous with the name “Fearless Foxes.” To keep the foxy theme alive, the team will also use the tricode “FOX” for all of its teams across its esports ventures. Currently, FearX has teams in four games: League of Legends, FIFA Online, Kartrider: Drift, and Rainbow Six Siege.

18.03.12 SANDBOX Gaming

20.12.15 Liiv SANDBOX

Last season in the LCK, the team played out its final days as Liiv SANDBOX at an underwhelming pace, finishing the Summer Split with a match record of 5-13. That record put them just outside of the playoff picture and prompted a roster restructure. The team’s most notable acquisition comes in the bot lane, with support Execute (formerly known as JeongHoon during his days with Astralis in the LEC) joining the team earlier this offseason. Former BRION AD carry Hena also joined the team in preparation for 2024.

As the organization transitions into the FearX era, it will keep the yellow and black color scheme that SANDBOX had, although with a slightly bolder look. Instead of dulcet, warm gold tones, the yellow palette that FearX will sport is far more vibrant and eye-catching.

FearX will make its debut on the LCK stage next year when the 2024 League of Legends season begins. The offseason only has a few more weeks left in it; the 2024 LCK Spring Split will begin on Jan. 17.