LoL fans want Riot to make Galio into a lore-accurate anti-magic goliath

Although every champion in League of Legends comes in many different different shapes and sizes, there are only a few that are as large as Galio. The massive colossus stands as a massive shield for the people of Demacia, and players want him to be as big as he is in Runeterran lore.

Recommended Videos

In a similar fashion to Cho’Gath, the League community is clamoring for Riot Games to make a change to Galio’s ability set so he is able to scale in size as he scales up in the game. On the game’s official subreddit, for example, one player thinks as Galio gains more and more magic resist, he will gain size until he is similar to his size in lore.

Towering over the competition. Image via Riot Games

In reality, Galio stands as a giant muscular gargoyle made of petricite, which is a material used to absorb and control magical powers. He stands at a whopping 25 meters tall, which is around the same size as a 10-story building, and is able to stomp around, fly into the sky, and fight with the ferocity of any soldier on the battlefield.

This would also match the vision that Riot Games has outlined for Galio in Patch 14.6, which also includes a plethora of nerfs and adjustments to a handful of top-tier champions. Lead gameplay designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison explained the developers are trying “to get Galio onto more durable builds without overly buffing support” by pushing him into an AP bruiser role.

As a result, it would make sense as Galio becomes stronger with more items and buffs, he transforms into a massive shield that stands in front of his allies to protect them from incoming magic like he protects the nation of Demacia. He should still be able to deal a decent amount of damage, but not nearly as much as he does today with his straight AP damage item path.

It would be a sight to see if a fed Galio and a fed Cho’Gath end up meeting on the Summoner’s Rift as they tower over the rest of their teammates, like how humans watch King Kong and Godzilla fight from below.