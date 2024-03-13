Fun police: Riot nerfing experimental Volibear, Karma builds among others in LoL Patch 14.6

League of Legends Patch 14.6 is just a week away, and earlier today, Riot released the full preview for the patch, giving players a clue regarding the changes they can expect when it drops on March 20.

League’s lead gameplay designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison discussed the full details of the Patch 14.6 preview in a thread on X (formerly Twitter), going over the changes being made to each of the 15 champions on the slate to receive buffs, nerfs, and adjustments. A common theme across those changes will be Riot’s targeting of champions who have been dominating the ranked ladder with builds outside the norm.

Karma has been doing far too well for Riot not to take action. Image via Riot Games

Karma, who is arguably in the most experimental state out of any champion on the roster right now, has been an absolute force on Patch 14.5. She’s currently posting a mid lane win rate just above 51 percent at Emerald rank and higher, as well as a 52 percent win rate at all ranks, according to League stats site U.gg.

– We don't think Smolder has any underlying issues that make him long term problematic (in terms of kit design), he's just a bit strong and that's not allowing his weaknesses (weaker early… pic.twitter.com/vUYNgJt63e — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) March 13, 2024

Although Karma has gained popularity in recent years as an incredibly reliable enchanter support, she’s easily been the most consistent mid laner in the game on the current patch, with a build surrounding Malignance being a strong reason as to why. To cut her down, Riot is making some serious changes to Karma’s mana management. Karma’s mana per level will drop from 50 to 40 next patch, while the cost of her Inner Flame (Q) will now move up from a flat cost of 45 at each rank to a scale that eventually causes it to cost 80 mana at max rank.

Sion has also been doing well with hybrid-damage builds, according to Riot, so the League devs are buffing the champion to lean into that strategy. Other champions receiving targeted changes include Shen, who Riot would like to see viable again, and Briar, who the devs want to make effective at all levels of play—not just low Elo.

It should come as no surprise that Smolder is getting hit with the nerf stick as well. The little dragon who’s been running rampant through the AD carry position is receiving a change that will make it harder for him to execute with his Q, as well as land his W, considering the size of the ability is being reduced.

You might be seeing less of Smolder’s face next patch. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Riot Games

The champion that’s set to receive the most specific set of nerfs in Patch 14.6 will be Volibear, who’s getting the movement speed granted by his Thundering Smash (Q) reduced at later ranks, and the cooldown of his ultimate increased at early ranks. “A lot of players are having fun with Voli, maybe a little too much fun,” Leung-Harrison said. “Voli’s gameplay pattern is pretty binary, in that he either gets on you and kills you, or he doesn’t. We’re looking to make that ‘gets on you’ part a little less guaranteed.”

Other champions are expected to receive indirect buffs and nerfs through item changes. Certain ADC items (Infinity Edge, Navori Quickblades, Lord Dom’s, Mortal Reminder) are being buffed, while gold-generating support items are slated to be nerfed.

League Patch 14.6 will go live next week on March 20, according to the game’s official patch schedule.