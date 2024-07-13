LoL fans now have hassle-free way to watch every single Faker solo queue highlight

If you’re a die-hard League of Legends fan who watches the best players on the Summoner’s Rift, then a new feature on OP.GG will be your new favorite tool to find inspiration for your next solo queue game.

Fans can now head over to the player profile for almost any League pro, such as Faker, and watch every single highlight they have throughout their solo queue matches. This feature is currently in beta and only available in Korea, but it will continue to roll out for more and more players as it is fleshed out and completed.

Faker highlights at the push of a button. Photo via Riot Games

There are multiple Korean pros that are featured with the new highlight system on OP.GG, including top-tier pros and streamers like:

On the highlights page, players can specify what kind of clips they’d like to see, be it wacky videos from random ARAMs to their best clips from their climb to the top of the ranked leaderboard. You can also separate the clips by highlight types, from single eliminations to multikills.

All of the clips are about 20 seconds long, categorized and timestamped. It also shows which champion was being used in the clip, so you can skip past any that don’t interest you and pick out the clips you can analyze for your own improvement.

Since the Korean solo queue is one of the most competitive in the world, it can be helpful to watch their gameplay and see how you can apply the best moments to your own games. It is also fun for fans to watch their favorite stars kill it in solo queue, especially if they aren’t streaming at the time.

