LoL fans disappointed in the price of this Worlds 2023 exclusive: ‘It’s for the whales’

Despite initial excitement for Riot Games’ new League of Legends bundle celebrating Worlds this week, fans have been left disappointed in the collection, believing its contents simply aren’t worth the money and very few people would be keen on picking it up.

The Worlds Unlocked Digital Edition, which will set you back $65 USD, comes with a handful of exclusive cosmetics—but some League fans aren’t too thrilled with the situation, discussing the bundle’s addition to the client in a Sept. 22 Reddit thread.

The exclusivity regarding the contents of the pack is disappointing, with one commenter pointing out that Renekton mains will have to fork up that much cash for a complete chroma collection of their champion.

Another pinned it down to a business decision on Riot’s part to keep income flowing. “It’s for the whales,” they said, believing the bundle simply isn’t for everyone and for those uninterested to “just scroll past without thinking twice.” Other commenters seem to agree, with another shrugging off the notion, believing the game is free to play because others are willing to spend money.

There appears to be a consensus of ‘disappointed, but not surprised’ for the price point, following the Jhin gacha controversy in August 2023 with one commenter jesting over Riot’s decision to allow a previously-exclusive skin to be picked up by everyone en masse.

The Worlds Unlocked Collector’s Edition and Digital Edition were announced on Friday, with the former physical bundle—coming in at a whopping $125—including all of the goodies from the Digital Edition, as well as an exclusive Teemo figurine, a Tibbers plush, and a commemorative cap and pin.

The Digital Edition—the primary point of contention—includes the Event Pass and this year’s Worlds Renekton skin which can be purchased separately. Those who purchase this bundle will receive an exclusive Renekton chroma, an icon, a couple of emotes, and an “unvaulted” skin capsule for past Worlds skins.

At the end of the day, most users accept the game is free to play and others will purchase the bundle without any issue, but fans feel a certain nostalgia for a time when League was a small game from a small indie company.

