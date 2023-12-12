LoL devs know Champion Mastery isn’t rewarding—but that could change in 2024

In League of Legends, players can show off significant Mastery of their main champions in several ways. But it’s not enough, according to Riot Games. The developer is exploring ways to make them feel more rewarding in 2024.

The developer explained in a blog post from Dec. 11 that it would adjust Champion Mastery so that it better rewards fans who play a champion a lot, targeting those who have one ultimate main they’ve been playing for hundreds of hours. “We know our current Champion Mastery system isn’t doing the job at the moment.” This is what main support Masteries looks like. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You gain XP for completing League matches, as well as Mastery points on the champion you’ve chosen. After reaching point milestones, you can unlock Mastery Levels. The highest levels, Executioner and Deathmaster, require a lot of Points, as well as S tokens given for outstanding performances.

Those last levels are hard to reach, but the system has been in place for several years now and many players completed them with their mains some time ago. In 2022, the developer added Eternals as a new way to show off your Mastery with specific stats, but they haven’t met the expected success. In addition, they aren’t free, contrary to Mastery Levels.

Riot Games will explore new paths to make Mastery more rewarding for those champions that summoners have been playing for hundreds, or even thousands, of hours. However, players seem circumspect of the proposed changes.

“This feels more ominous than exciting,” wrote the top-voted commenter in the blogpost’s reaction thread on Reddit. They expressed disappointment over the latest-released features on Champion Mastery, including Eternals, which has diminished their hopes of seeing meaningful upgrades in the future. “Just change it so it climbs in number forever. If you have 2.5 million mastery points in a champion you should just show mastery 25 on them,” suggested another user.

Riot Games said it would enhance the Mastery system in a blog post outlining the main strengths of League‘s business model. “Veterancy” is one of those. Champion Mastery is a way to reward players for their time spent on the game. The developer also mentioned time-limited rewards and luxury goods as more of those tools.