LoL crossplay: Can PC and mobile play together?

League of Legends is one of the most played MOBA games on PC. With Wild Rift available on mobile, you may wonder if crossplay is possible between these platforms because they’re both League games.

Does League have crossplay between PC and mobile?

No, League doesn’t offer crossplay between PC and Wild Rift, the mobile MOBA. This means that if you’re playing League on your computer, you cannot play with your friends if they are playing Wild Rift on their mobile devices.

If you want to play League with your PC friends, download the League client onto your PC from the official website. Or if you have friends playing Wild Rift, you’ll need to download the Wild Rift app from your mobile device’s game store.

While these two games share a lot of similarities, such as champions, items, skins, and general gameplay, they are separate games with separate clients that have been developed with different audiences in mind. Besides this, some fundamental differences, which are listed below, mean crossplay isn’t possible:

Game length: Games on Wild Rift typically last 15 to 20 minutes, while League PC games can last up to 40 minutes. So, there is quite a time difference because of how the games were developed.

In Wild Rift, there's a level cap of 15, whereas the level cap is 18 in League.

: On mobile, you play Wild Rift using dual controls, whereas you use a mouse and keyboard for League PC. While using a mouse and keyboard is easy, the mobile control setup on Wild Rift makes attacks, moving, and using your abilities much more complicated.

: Unfortunately, Wild Rift does not have all the champions that League PC does. If crossplay were possible, Wild Rift players would be disadvantaged.

: Unfortunately, Wild Rift does not have all the champions that League PC does. If crossplay were possible, Wild Rift players would be disadvantaged. Items and runes: These are vastly different between Wild Rift and League PC. So, crossplay just isn't possible.

If you were wondering if PC and Wild Rift enthusiasts can play together, it’s not possible because League and Wild Rift are two separate games.

