League of Legends Arena has returned with a mighty bang this month with thousands pouring in to play the limited-time mode, and with that, Riot Games is preparing an extensive Patch 13.23 change list⁠—focusing on Augments—to keep the waning 2023 metagame under wraps.

When will League Arena Patch 13.23 go live?

League Arena updates are bundled into League-proper patches, so these changes will go live in the limited-time mode on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Things will begin staging for the usual League update around 10am AEDT and then roll out across all major regions for the game through that same day. For all the other major League regions, here are key patching times:

3pm PT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

Expect several hours of League server downtime on Wednesday.

What’s changing in League Arena in Patch 13.23?

The first big League Arena patch since its glorious return is all about finding the best balance for everything, with five item changes, a mighty 23 Augment tweaks, and a horde of champion buffs and nerfs in the works. There is also at least one Cameo adjustment shipping this update.

Riot line up “a ton” of champ changes

League Arena will be getting a major metagame shuffle once this update goes live, with Riot MadnessHeroo promising a bucketload of Mage and Fighter changes.

These haven’t been locked in quite yet, but the devs are picking through the code numbers to figure out exactly what they want to hit first up.

Outliers, especially Curses, warping the metagame

The majority of Augments and items hit in this patch, including extraordinarily powerful selections like Hellfire Hatchet and Plagubearer for items and Augments respectively, have been deemed simply too overpowered.

In a bid to reign in the metagame and especially these “outliers” before the 2024 League season hits, Riot is happy to ship out a massive list of changes.

In particular, the Curse Augments are very much on the dev team’s radars, with MadnessHeroo admitting the picks are “pretty warping” right now. They are getting some changes in this update, but Riot is already investigating other ways they can handle them in the future too.

I’ve put together a full list of changes below. Remember, these are still being tested on the League PBE, so not every single one may land on live servers.

League Arena Patch 13.23 notes

Champions

Changes coming soon…

Items

Eclipse

Melee proc percentage (max health damage) reduced from six to four percent.

Mythic passive armor penetration reduced from five to four percent.

Lethality reduced from 16 to 12.

Evenshroud

Damage amp reduced from 25 to 20 percent.

Hellfire Hatchet

Attack damage reduced from 55 to 40.

Lethality reduced from 16 to 12.

Burn damage per second reduced from (16 percent base attack damage)(plus 10 percent ability power)(plus three percent target’s missing health) to (12 percent base attack damage)(plus 10 percent ability power)(plus two percent target’s missing health).

Ability haste increased from 30 to 35.

Initial proc damage increased from 70-130 to 70-170.

Wordless Promise

Ability power increased from 50 to 60.

Percentage ability haste and ability power share increased from 15 to 20 percent.

Augments

Blood Brother

Bleed damage per stack increased from 13-30 (based on level) (plus 30 percent total attack damage) to 15-45 (based on level) (plus 40 percent total attack damage).

Bonus attack damage at max stacks increased from 30-230 to 40-280.

Bread and Butter/Jam/Cheese

Ability haste increased from 150 to 200.

Chain Lightning

Range increased from 700 to 1,000.

Chain damage increased from 40 to 50 percent.

Dematerialize

Adaptive force on takedown increased from 20 to 30.

Don’t Chase

Damage per second reduced from 20-200 based on level (plus 15 percent ability power) (plus 25 percent base attack damage) to 15-150 based on level (plus 12 percent ability power) (plus 20 percent base attack damage).

Fey Magic

Cooldown increased from eight to 12 seconds.

Polymorph duration increased from 1.5 to two seconds.

Fully Automated

Automatic cooldowns reduced from three to two seconds.

Holy Fire/Dark Blessing

No longer apply while dead.

No longer apply from drain (lifesteal, omnivamp, etc).

It’s Killing Time

Percent damage stored increased from 30 to 40 percent.

Laser Eyes

Damage per second reduced from 44-400 based on level (plus 44 percent ability power) (plus 72 percent base attack damage) to 40-240 based on level (plus 36 percent ability power) (plus 56 percent base attack damage).

Magic Missile

Max health damage per missile reduced from one to 0.5 percent.

Missile travel range for max damage increased from 700 to 1,000.

Minionmancer

Minion size increase reduced from 75 to 60 percent.

Minion health and damage increase reduced from 100 to 60 percent.

Nesting Doll

Now revives at 65/30 precent health and damage.

Orbital Laser

Persistent ground damage per second increased from 80-240 to 120-360 (based on level).

Phenomenal Evil

Ability power per proc increased from one to two.

Proc cooldown per spell increased from 0.5 to 0.75 seconds.

Now starts with 60 ability power if taken as second augment.

Plaguebearer

Stacks applied per second reduced from four to two.

Quantum Computing

Cooldown reduced from 12 to 10 seconds.

Quest: Steel Your Heart

Stack multiplication on quest completion increased from 2.5 to three times.

Stack to health regeneration conversation increased from five to 10 percent.

Quest: Urf’s Champion

All Golden Spatula stats buffed.

Quest: Wooglets Witchcap

Needlessly Large Rod ability power increased from 60 to 150.

Completed Wooglets Witchcap ability power increased from 200 to 300.

Raid Boss

Damage reduction while imprisoned increased from 80 to 85 percent.

Max health shield on release increased from 30 to 35 percent.

Spellwake

Damage reduced from 90-900 based on level (plus 90 percent ability power) (plus 130 percent base attack damage) to 50-500 based on level (plus 50 percent ability power) (plus 70 percent base attack damage).

Stackosaurus Rex

Reverted back to 50 percent bonus while waiting on bugfixes.

Cameos

Gwen

Cameo now becomes active after seven seconds instead of four.

Frequency increased from 12 to 14 seconds.

Percent max health heal reduced from eight to six percent.

QoL Changes

Coming soon…

Bugfixes

Coming soon…

This article will be updated throughout the League patch cycle.