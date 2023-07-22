LoL Arena micropatch 13.14 sees heavy system adjustments, champion nerfs

League of Legends Arena has arrived for players and already a meta has formed, with some champions deemed way too strong and others painfully weak. Riot Games’ balance team has taken note, deploying a July 21 “micropatch” addressing the worst offenders and giving some much-needed love to others.

Specific changes were outlined in a Twitter post by League game designer Madness Heroo, who stated unique adjustments to the Arena game mode are coming, but in the interim, the team will be using ARAM modifications to champions.

Of particular focus for the balance team is Rageblade in Arena, with a hefty nerf to attack speed, attack damage, and ability power granted by the item. To help bring crit-building marksman champs out, the team is boosting crit damage significantly, as well as a 33 percent buff to the Dashing augment.

Hello to all the Arena players now that we’re live! Thanks for playing!

Lux and Zoe were given a 15 percent total buff to their AP ratios in the only champion buffs for this patch, with seven champs copping nerfs given their strength in the game mode. Annie, Heimerdinger, Illaoi, Kayle, Kayn, Shaco, and Taric have had various adjustments in order to bring them back in line with the rest of the League roster.

Taric and Shaco bore the brunt of the nerfs. Shaco’s cooldown on his Q Deceive is significantly higher, while the Fear duration from Jack in the Box no longer scales at higher ranks. Taric’s damage via his passive has been halved, as has the bonus armor received from his W, Bastion.

Other heavy nerfs have hit Kayle (10 percent reduced outgoing damage), Heimerdinger (reduced Turret damage), and Kayn (incoming damage increased).

“We have other things on our radar for 13.15, such as strong bruisers like Jax and Mundo, [a] Rageblade followup, and the power of marksman plus enchanter pairings at high skill levels,” Madness Heroo finished, adding the team will monitor the weekend before locking in more changes for Patch 13.15.

Full League Arena Patch 13.14 micropatch changes

Annie

Tibbers initial damages reduced from 150-400 to 125-325.

Tibbers attack AP ratio decreased from 15 percent to 10 percent.

Tibbers AD reduced from 50-100 to 25-75.

Tibbers Aura damage reduced from 20-40 to 15-25.

Heimerdinger

Turret base damage reduced from six-18 to four-12.

Upgraded Turret base damage reduced from 70-100 to 50-80.

Champion overall damage dealt increased by five percent.

Illaoi

Passive missing HP percentage heal reduced from 4.5 percent to 3.5 percent.

Harsh Lesson tentacle damage amplification reduced from 10-30 percent to five-25 percent.

Champion overall damage received increased by five percent.

Kayle

Champion overall damage dealt reduced by 10 percent.

Kayn

Champion overall damage deal reduced by 10 percent.

Champion overall damage received increased by 10 percent.

Lux

Passive AP ratio increased from 20 percent to 35 percent.

Shaco

Backstab cooldown: -30 Ability Haste

Jack in the Box fear duration reduced from 0.5-one second to 0.5 seconds at all ranks.

Taric

Bravado passive damage reduced from 25-93 (+0.15 armor) to 12.5-46.5 (+0.1 armor).

Bastion armor bonus halved from 10-14 percent to five to seven percent.

Zoe

Passive AP ratio increased from 20 percent to 35 percent.

System Buffs

Crit Damage: Increased from 1.75x to 1.9x.

Dashing (Augment): Ability Haste increased from 150 to 200.

System Nerfs

Rageblade Attack Speed reduced from 40 to 30. Attack Damage reduced from 30 to 25. Ability Power reduced from 30 to 25.



