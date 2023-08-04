LoL Arena has been handing out too many points for losers, so Riot is making changes

Now we have to try our best again.

League of Legends Arena players might have realized they’re getting a lot of battle pass points for placing third or fourth in their matches. While it was a convenient way to level up, Riot Games has made some changes.

On Aug. 3, the League developers said they discovered a bug that led to third and fourth-placed teams receiving as many points as second-placed teams in Arena.

Riot addressed this bug in Patch 13.15, but it wasn’t specified in the patch notes.

In the latest patch notes we included a change to how many battle pass points players could earn in Arena. Last patch, points were calculated based on placement and duration, but a bug caused 3rd and 4th place teams to receive the same amount of points as the 2nd place team. 1/3 — League of Legends Dev Team (@LoLDev) August 4, 2023

Riot pointed out this issue was unfair to first and second-placed teams and could have encouraged teams to go AFK. On top of that, players earned more points in Arena than Summoner’s Rift, “which was never our intention.”

To fix this issue, the devs tweaked how many points third and fourth-placed teams receive in Arena, with the change launching with Patch 13.15. So now we know why we’ve been getting fewer points for feeding and losing in Arena over the past couple of days.

This news stirred discussion among League players, with some claiming the battle pass needs reworking anyway. The most notable concern is that players need to spend far too much time to complete the pass.

“It’s not casual friendly, it’s awful,” one player said.

And players have a valid point. For those who play just a game or two every day, completing the battle pass and unlocking rewards will surely take weeks and weeks.

