LNG get decimated by JDG, drop down to 7th in 2022 LPL Spring Split

JD Gaming have usurped LNG Esports in the 2022 LPL Spring Split standings after a dominant performance over the superteam in the final weeks of the regular season.

With the split nearing its end, the matches between the playoff-bound teams have continued to be marquee matchups in regards to the overall standings—and today was no different. Both JDG and LNG were within the same realm of one another and hovered around the sixth and seventh place seeds. And today, it was JDG who gained the upper hand over LNG through their team fight prowess.

Both games followed the same pattern where LNG held a slight 3,000 gold advantage over JDG throughout the majority of the game. And when it looked like LNG would run away with the game, JDG would come away with the team fight which snowballed the game.

In particular, JDG’s 369 was the star of the series and collected the MVP award in both games on Gragas and Malphite. Most notably, he led the entire game one in damage dealt at 23,000 damage which was nearly 10,000 higher than teammate Yagao’s 15,000 on Viktor.

Screengrab via LPL

His ability to peel for the main carries on the team was crucial in the late-game team fights that ultimately won the game, and eventually, the series for JDG.

No one is sure what is going on with LNG, but whatever issues they are facing cannot be good. LNG began the split as undoubtedly the best LPL team and one of the top three teams in the world. And unlike EDward Gaming, who benefitted from an easier schedule, LNG had a good mix of strong teams to play against.

Since their loss to Royal Never Give Up in week five, however, they have only won one series against the 16th placed ThunderTalk Gaming.

Photo via Riot Games

LNG have continued to fall deeper and deeper in the standings to seventh place, a spot that once seemed impossible for the LPL team.

While this cold streak from LNG can be chalked up to a strength of schedule, which consisted of only losing to teams within that top six in the LPL, it does not bode well for their chances in playoffs.

Their next game against LGD Gaming is a must-win for LNG if they want to at least climb back up into the top six and get a bye in the playoffs. This match against LGD will be played on March 12, where LNG will attempt to grab their ninth win of the season.