Live player comms will not return to LCS broadcast in Summer Split week 8, league confirms

After experimenting with in-game player comms on the LCS broadcast, the league has confirmed to Dot Esports that the feature will not return to the LCS livestream for the final weekend of the Summer Split. Still, the LCS is open to the idea of bringing live player comms back to the broadcast at some point in the future.

“The LCS is pleased with the positive feedback we received around live comms,” an LCS spokesperson told Dot Esports. “We hope to bring back live comms in the future.”

Last weekend, broadcasters would occasionally break away from live action to show off replays during games that were supplemented with players’ instant audio serving as a backdrop to the action. The feature gave fans a direct look at how players communicated with each other in high-intensity moments on stage and was widely well-received by LCS fans.

Regardless of the fact that live comms will not be featured on the LCS broadcast this weekend, the league is intrigued by the prospect of bringing them back for future matches. Although live comms will not be a part of week eight’s games, it’s possible that they could return to the fold for the LCS Championship. If live comms aren’t featured during the three-week-long Championship, they’ll need to be pushed back to the 2023 LCS season, as the professional League of Legends broadcast schedule will go global when the World Championship begins next month.

Players have been featured more frequently on the LCS broadcast this split, with pre-recorded interviews featuring players being shown during the early stages of most games. Additionally, one contest per week has featured players such as Cloud9’s Fudge and 100 Thieves’ Closer as guest shoutcasters dating back to last month.

The LCS Championship will begin next Saturday, Aug. 20. It is not yet clear if live comms will be featured on the broadcast during the Championship.