Little Demon Tristana hits the Rift with Patch 9.11

It’s been a three-month journey since League of Legends fans chose Little Demon Tristana as the Yordle Gunner’s latest skin, and the wait to see the marksman’s newest look is almost over. Little Demon Tristana is fully complete and ready to join live servers tomorrow with the release of Patch 9.11.

As the only skin set to go live in the newest patch, Little Demon Tristana redesigns the marksman as a blue, fiery devil. Her ability effects embody the demonic theme, taking on an explosive pink and blue look as Tristana wreaks havoc across the Rift.

For her recall, Little Demon Tristana summons two mini Teemos by her side. One is dressed in his Little Demon skin, while the other dons an angel outfit. Little Demon Teemo whispers in Tristana’s ear, and she grabs the angelic Teemo in response, stuffing him in her rocket launcher and launching him off screen.

Riot Lexical (Lexi) on Twitter Some deets on Chromas for Tris~ Operation: Rainbow-fy (Gotta sneak a Lux reference in there). https://t.co/Xji4sszitV

Little Demon Tristana will release with its own set of chromas for additional purchase so fans can further customize the Yordle’s new look.

Riot called on the fans to help pick one of three upcoming Tristana skins in February. In the months that followed, the League of Legends developer released progress updates every few weeks to keep fans in the loop on the skin’s design process. Updates detailed the work that had gone into the skin up until each checkpoint, including how the developer created the skin’s sound effects, splash art, and model.