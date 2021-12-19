Liiv SANDBOX calls up Ice to starting roster

Yoon “Ice” Sang-hoon will move up from SANDBOX Challengers to the starting Liiv SANDBOX League of Legends roster ahead of the 2022 LCK Spring Split.

The 19-year-old ADC was a member of both Liiv SANDBOX Academy and Liiv SANDBOX Challengers. Joining the organization in 2019, Ice has played under the academy rosters for over two years. Come the start of the 2022 LCK Spring Split, Ice will finally get his chance to play on the main stage.

Ice is set to take the spot of Lee “Prince” Chae-hwan, who departed the roster alongside Yoo “FATE” Su-hyoek and Lee “Effort” Sang-ho earlier in the offseason. After failing to qualify for Worlds 2021, Liiv SANDBOX was among the first LCK teams to start making roster moves. Most notably, Liiv SANDBOX has already signed former T1 mid lane substitute Lee “Clozer” Ju-hyeon.

Liiv SANDBOX faced middling results in the 2021 LCK season. In the Spring Split, the team had a disappointing eight-place finish. Though Liiv SANDBOX made the playoff cut in the Summer Split, they were quickly swept by T1 and defeated by eventual Worlds quarterfinalists Hanwha Life in the regional qualifier.

With a younger look with the addition of Clozer and Ice, Liiv SANDBOX hopes to build upon its fleeting success in the LCK. With all five roles now set and signed for Liiv SANDBOX, retaining jungler Kim “Croco” Dong-beom and support Kim “Kael” Jin-hong, it seems the team is ready for another year in the LCK.