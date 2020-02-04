Leona, Sona, and Senna all get adjusted in League of Legends’ Patch 10.3

Support mains, beware. Leona, Sona, Yuumi, and Senna are all getting adjusted in League of Legends‘ upcoming Patch 10.3. Most of these champions have been part of the recent metas and the changes should affect their play time in the following weeks.

The Radiant Dawn is on the receiving end of a significant nerf to her damage output, with both her Eclipse and Zenith Blade getting their numbers reduced slightly. Her W is going from 60/100/140/180/220 magic damage to 60/95/130/165/200 damage, while her E ability is getting its damage reduced by 10 at each level.

Sona’s movement speed was too high this patch, so Riot has lowered the MS boost her E ability gives by five percent, while also lowering its ability power scaling by 0.01.

Senna, on the other hand, is getting a buff to her support kit, but a nerf to her AD carry capabilities. Now, players have a 25 percent chance of getting a mist wraith drop from minions that Senna doesn’t kill, but a measly 1.67 percent chance on cannon minions that she does kill.

The Redeemer has been one of the strongest ADCs in the game because of her great scaling, healing, and range due to her passive. Now that Senna doesn’t get a guaranteed soul drop on cannon minions, she’ll scale much slower as a result. Playing her as a support should feel a bit more fulfilling, though, since she got a five percent increase on soul drops to minions she doesn’t kill.