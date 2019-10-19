Legends of Runeterra: How to level up your champions

Legends of Runeterra might be late to the CCG party, but it brings with it a host of new features and mechanics that sets it apart. Among those is the level up system present for all champion cards.

Instead of using experience points like League or a limited-time use Evolution like Shadowverse, each LoR champion has to complete an objective, written on their base card, to level up. It’s akin to a quest that unlocks further power for the character.

What is a level up?

Screengrab via Riot Games

A level up grants the champion with a power increase. This usually comes in the form of stat boosts to power, health, and their unique abilities. Some champions even gain brand new perks that irrevocably change the game’s state.

Champions that level up don’t begin on a clean slate. They retain their taken damage and other effects.

After triggering a particular champion’s level up effect, all other duplicates will level up with it. That means you will draw into the leveled-up hero, without needing to complete the quest again. Only one copy of the champion can be in play at any time, so players can’t put three Jinxes on the battlefield, no matter how much they want to.

How do champions level up?

Champions have to complete different mini-quests to level up. Some champions have abilities or associated cards that help with leveling up or synergize greatly only when the character levels up. These various power spikes means that players have to strike a balance between champions that can easily level up but receive less benefits, or champions that are difficult to level up but are tremendously powerful when they do.

Can followers level up?

As of now, no followers in the game can level up. It’s a perk exclusive to champions.

How does a champion’s level up change the game?

Champions gain boosts to their power and health, and some will gain an additional attack ability. Some champions, like Fiora, even create their own win condition for the game.

Did I win? Well, yes, but actually no. Clip of Sp4zie Playing Legends of Runeterra – Clipped by 404Anton

Generally, champion abilities are drawn heavily from League. Characters retain their signature look and feel even when transposed to a card game.

Champions in LoR vary dramatically, and there’s tons of interesting combos to explore. With the game still in such a raw stage, be prepared to see even wilder effects and abilities in Runeterra.