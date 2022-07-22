New low: Lee Sin’s shocking win rate continues to dwindle in League Patch 12.13

Lee Sin has hit rock bottom in League of Legends.

One of the most iconic champions in the game has recorded devastatingly low win rates over the last season. In Patch 12.13, Lee Sin’s win rate has fallen down to as low as 45.53 percent in the Platinum ranks and above, according to stats site U.GG.

Lee Sin now has the lowest win rate in the game. Pantheon (45.57 percent), Ryze (45.75 percent), and Miss Fortune (46.10 percent) sit just above the Blind Monk at the very bottom of the solo queue tables. Weirdly enough, Lee Sin still remains one of the most popular champions in the jungle position with a 12.3 percent pick rate, behind only Kayn and Diana.

Lee Sin has been a hard nut to crack for the developers at Riot this season. The champion has been targeted in patches throughout the year, with his most recent update coming in the form of buffs in Patch 12.11. The devs buffed his Sonic Wave and Resonating Strike and even increased his base attack damage, but it clearly wasn’t enough to make an impact.

His poor position in solo queue hasn’t stopped pro players from picking the champion, though. In the 2022 LEC Summer Split, Lee Sin has been picked eight times and has recorded four wins, according to Oracle’s Elixir. In total in the European league this split, he has a 31.7 percent pick and ban rate, which comes as a surprise.