LEC’s All-Pro first team swept by one team after dominant Summer Split

After another destructive performance through the 2023 LEC Summer Split, G2 Esports’ League of Legends team has swept up the competition—and the region’s All-Pro first team honors.

The entire All-Pro first team consists of samurai, with Sergen “BrokenBlade” Çelik, Rasmus “Caps” Winther, Steven “Hans Sama” Liv, Mihael “Mikyx” Mehle, and rookie jungler Martin “Yike” Sundelin all topping their respective roles this split.

It is an impressive feat that only punctuates just how powerful they’ve been all summer, from a single loss during the regular season, an undefeated group stage, and a relatively easy road to yet another championship. Four of G2’s roster are veteran superstars that have won All-Pro honors before, but one of the more impressive performances came from Yike, who only made his debut this year.

Related: G2 Esports double up, claiming two esports titles in one night

The 22-year-old joined the roster after a relatively down year from G2, and was also replacing one of the greatest junglers in Europe’s history. There was plenty of pressure on the rookie’s shoulders, but he took the expectations in stride as he found a perfect role alongside his teammates as the go button for his squad.

Your Summer Split CHAMPIONS, the kings of EU 👑 pic.twitter.com/mBUAzv1sSe — G2 League of Legends (@G2League) July 30, 2023

With champions like Maokai, Ivern, Sejuani, and even Rell, Yike helped activate his side lanes and find great angles to engage in teamfights. While the rookie found his footing, players like Hans Sama, Broken Blade, and Caps showed incredible consistency as the team’s three-headed carry machine. Individually, they are great players, but they’ve also played at such a consistently high level as a single unit.

Now, G2 Esports must turn their attention to the season finals, where they will fight for a spot at the 2023 World Championship. They take on Team BDS in the first round of the tournament, but they are ultimately favorites to win the entire event.

Catch these superstars in action when the 2023 LEC season finals begin on Saturday, Aug. 19.

About the author