LEC welcomes back Logitech, Warner Music, Tchibo, and Beko as partners for 2020

After a successful 2019 season, the LEC is officially bringing back Logitech, Warner Music, Tchibo, and Beko as league partners for the upcoming year, the league announced today.

“We believe in building long-term partnerships, which set the basis for a strong and sustainable LoL esports ecosystem in Europe,” Riot Games’ head of EU sponsorships Alban Dechelotte said. “Most importantly, each of these partners bring additional value to the LEC in unique ways, thereby elevating the viewership experience for all LEC fans.”

Tchibo returns as a national partner for the DACH region as the league’s coffee provider. Logitech G is also coming back as the LEC’s official supplier for the 2020 season. Players will be given keyboards, mice, and mousepads to use on stage.

Meanwhile, Warner Music will be the league’s official music partner, providing new music to play during the LEC’s breaks in between games. Beko has signed on as the official domestic appliances supplier for the 2020 Spring and Summer Splits. The home appliances brand will also be the post-game interview partner for the league and will begin a new “Live Like A Pro” video series.

The willingness of these companies to double down on their partnerships with the LEC only shows how prosperous the European League of Legends scene has become over the past few years. Since its rebrand, the LEC has shown huge improvements in its teams, its content creation, and branding deals.

You can catch all the action when the LEC begins on Friday, Jan. 24.