LEC song teaser may hint at collab with Chrissy Costanza’s Against The Current

The LEC Twitter account shared a clip seemingly for the European league’s upcoming music video, giving fans the first glimpse of the official song before it debuts at 9am CT on Jan. 10. Based on the genre of the song and the voice in the track, the singer (and possibly the actress in the video) could be Chrissy Costanza, lead singer for the band Against The Current.

This would not be the first time the band Against The Current collaborates on a song written for a League of Legends competition. In 2017, the band joined hands with Riot Games to produce and perform “Legends Never Die” as the World Championship anthem. Two years later, Costanza was singing “Phoenix” on the Worlds stage in Paris. She’s also a streamer and fan of some of Riot’s titles like Teamfight Tactics, and just on Jan. 7, she said she felt “really good” and “excited” about the LEC this year—a seemingly vague statement that could indicate

In addition to the band, the song might feature two casters and rappers of the LEC in some capacity. A tweet by the LEC on Jan 7 showed Andrew “Vedius” Day holding a drawing of him and his colleague Daniel Drakos, along with a third, mysterious, figure. The two could be present in the song, either by showing their skills as singers or just as actors in official the video.

Furthermore, by zooming in on the picture, League fans have spotted the words “LEC joins ATC,” hinting at the collaboration between the European league and the band.

The LEC’s 2022 season kicks off on Jan 14, but according to the league’s Twitter account, we might hear the new anthem for the season on Jan 10 at 9am CT.

