LEC Season Finals and EMEA Masters Summer Finals to take place together in Montpellier this fall

For the first time, Riot Games will host the EMEA Masters Summer Finals together with the LEC Season Finals later this year, it announced today. As previously revealed, the event will take place at the Sud de France Arena in Montpellier, Occitanie. From Sept. 8 to 10, League of Legends fans from all over Europe are expected to flock to the city to attend the competitions and the LEC XPO.

The biggest moment for the EMEA region will become an even bigger occasion since Riot is uniting the LEC Season Finals with the EMEA Masters Summer Finals and the LEC XPO all under one roof. For three days this September, Montpellier will be hosting the culmination of EMEA’s League competitive scene of all levels, from the national Regional Leagues to the supranational LEC.

The three-day event will kick off on Sept. 8 with the 2023 EMEA Masters Summer Finals. The following day, fans will have the chance to attend the 2023 LEC Season Finals lower bracket semifinal, with the grand finals taking place on Sept. 10.

EMEA Masters is an integral part of League’s competitive ecosystem, providing ERL players with a pathway and opportunity to showcase their talent on an international level. The union of the two events will give fans “a glimpse of the next generation of talent from EMEA,” according to Maximilian Peter Schmidt, director of League esports EMEA.

League fans will be able to purchase tickets for the event starting on June 19, with the opportunity to watch the finals and also walk through the LEC XPO. After what seemed to be a successful first LEC XPO in Malmö last year, Riot is giving its community the chance to interact with partners and teams once more.

League fans can expect more information to be revealed about this upcoming event in the future.