LEC 2023 Season Finals location revealed

The 2023 LEC Season Finals is heading to the Sud de France Arena in Montpellier, as announced during the first day of the regional Winter Split.

Last year, the end of the League of Legends competitive season for the region culminated in Malmö, Sweden, where thousands of fans from all over Europe assembled to see the top three teams battle for the title of LEC champions. This year, all roads will lead to Montpellier, situated in the Occitanie region on the southern coast of France.

🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷



2023 #LEC Season Finals will take place in Montpellier Occitanie! pic.twitter.com/kwUnjU9hhC — LEC (@LEC) January 21, 2023

Giving all fans a sneak peek of what’s yet to come later this year, the LEC team shared the location of this year’s “end-of-season showpiece,” as they described the roadshow that will culminate in the Seasonal Final.

It comes with little surprise that the first roadshow after the format changes introduced for the EMEA region heads to France. With a large League of Legends fanbase, easy accessibility to many major cities and their infrastructure, and a government that looks at closer collaboration with the esports ecosystem, France seems to be creating a favorable environment for all inhabitants of the competitive League scene.

Alberto Guerrero, Riot Games’ head of esports of EMEA, described the French fan base as “large and spirited” and praised the city of Montpellier to be very “impressive” throughout the host city vetting process. Additionally, Guerrero highlighted the passion and commitment that the city demonstrated to growing the gaming and esport industries, further enhancing the motives that lead the LEC team to choose Montpellier as the hosting city for the 2023 Seasonal Final.

LEC fans will have to wait a little longer to discover more about the roadshow, including all the dates, ticketing information, and other “hype content” that the LEC team is brewing behind the scenes. In the meantime, fans can enjoy the start of the season and the first Winter Split of the region by watching their favorite teams compete on the Lolesports website starting today.