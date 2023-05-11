Top LEC prospect reportedly gets second chance with Team Heretics for 2023 Summer Split

Team Heretics are hoping to overturn their disappointing start to League of Legends’ 2023 season with a major pick-up.

According to a report by Blix.gg, Vincent “Vetheo” Berrié has reached a verbal agreement with Team Heretics and is set to become the new mid laner for the Spanish team in the upcoming LEC Summer Split. He will be taking the vacant spot left by the Korean player Ruby.

This marks the end of the short journey for Vetheo in Excel Esports, after joining the organization at the end of the 2022 season in December.

The French player joined XL following the exit of Misfits Gaming last year. The roster the British organization put together was initially seen as a great lineup, but the results didn’t come along, having finished in last place on both the Winter and the Spring Split.

For Vetheo, however, things got even worse. The French player struggled with mental health issues and he was replaced before the start of the final week of the regular spring split by Felix “Abbedagge” Braun.

Prior to the 2023 season, Vetheo was seen as one of the rising stars in the LEC, with the potential of challenging the best mids in Europe. Even though he had a slump in the first half of the season, he will be getting the chance to redeem himself on Team Heretics as the new mid laner.

Vetheo and Team Heretics will have to wait a little more for the start of the LEC Summer Split, which still hasn’t confirmed a starting date.

