LEC pros vote that Lee Sin and Senna need nerfs, while others think Akali should be removed from League

In the LEC’s latest video promoting the league, Riot Games asked various pros for their opinions on certain champions and which ones need changes. Multiple players think Lee Sin and Senna should be nerfed, while a handful of pros believe Akali should be cut from League of Legends.

Lee Sin has always been a meta pick for teams around the world due to his great playmaking ability. One perfectly-placed ultimate can turn the tide of a teamfight before it’s even started. In fact, he’s been picked or banned in 53.8 percent of games this season.

As a result, players like Misfits Gaming’s Fabian “Febiven” Diepstraten, Fnatic’s Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau, and MAD Lions’ Marek “Humanoid” Brázda all agreed that Lee Sin should receive some nerfs this year.

Four players also voted for Senna to get some nerfs. In Patch 10.3, however, she received a big hit to her passive, which should reduce her priority in the bottom lane.

Other champions that LEC pros think should receive nerfs were Aphelios, Miss Fortune, Braum, and Akali. In fact, five pros—including G2 Esports’ Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski and Andrei “Xerxe” Dragomir—voted that Akali should simply be removed from the game entirely. Many players have complained about the Rogue Assassin and how her kit has been broken for some time.

Shakarez on Twitter Since a lot of people are asking, here’s a list of what each player answered. https://t.co/9v9zM8UTA4

Another fun fact about this ballot is that four players voted for Teemo to get removed from the game as well. Even though there are 148 champions in League, there are still plenty of people who hate mushrooms and sneaky yordles.