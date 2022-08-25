LEC partners with AfreecaTV to broadcast 2022 Summer Split playoffs in Korean and English

The European League of Legends scene has continued its massive growth by partnering up with Korean streaming platform AfreecaTV to broadcast the 2022 LEC Summer Split playoffs, the league announced today.

Fans will get a chance to watch the six best teams in the region as they battle for not only the LEC trophy but an opportunity to represent Europe at the 2022 World Championship. The broadcast will also be featured in both English and Korean, broadening the audience that can enjoy the electricity that postseason League play can offer.

“We know our beloved fans in Korea enjoy the LEC and so we’re happy that we can offer them the opportunity to watch the Playoffs in Korean,” LEC commissioner Artem Bykov said. “We look forward to seeing fans across the globe connect and tune in to watch our top teams compete for a spot at Worlds.”

With the LEC available in Korean, the league is now being broadcast in 14 different languages with multiple broadcast partners around the world. The show is one of the most accessible leagues, and by branching out into a new market, they’ll continue to climb the ranks as one of the most popular in the world.

The 2022 LEC Summer Split playoffs will begin this coming weekend on Friday, Aug. 26 when Rogue and MAD Lions collide in a battle between two of the league’s best regular season teams.