LEC is headed to Budapest and Malmö for 2020 Spring and Summer Split Finals

The 2020 LEC Spring Split starts today, and in celebration, Riot Games has unveiled the locations for the Spring and Summer Split Finals: Budapest, Hungary and Malmö, Sweden.

From Saturday, April 25 to Sunday, April 26, the two best teams in Europe will battle it out in Budapest to decide who will be the LEC Spring Split champion for this year. Four months later, the 2020 Summer Split Finals will be held in Malmö from Saturday, Aug. 29 to Sunday, Aug. 30.

LEC on Twitter The 2020 #LEC Spring and Summer Finals are coming to Budapest 🇭🇺 and Malmö 🇸🇪!

Last year, Budapest held the V4 Future Sports Festival as one of its main esports attractions. The CS:GO tournament had popular teams like MIBR, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Mousesports, and Virtus Pro attend. This will be the first time Riot has held an event in Hungary.

Malmö, on the other hand, has been host to several esports tournaments already and has become a hub of growth in the esports scene. “Malmö is a young and vibrant city and gaming is quickly becoming rooted in the backbone of our city,” said Malmö’s destination manager Ann Nyström.

The LEC Spring Split begins today at 11pm CT when reigning champions G2 Esports will take on the youthful MAD Lions.

