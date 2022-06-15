The heat is about to get turned up on League of Legends fans and in Riot Games’ studios in Berlin with the start of the 2022 LEC Summer Split.

The initial schedule for the league has been released, showing off the first three weeks of play that European League enthusiasts can expect to see when things kick off on Friday, June 17. Starting with a three-day superweek and ending with the 2022 LEC Spring Split finals, there’s plenty of action to enjoy.

If you find yourself in Berlin during a weekend’s set of games, you can also watch some LEC action in person since the league has welcomed back full-capacity live audiences to the studio. It’ll be the first time since 2020 that the LEC is opening its doors during the regular season and should help add even more excitement to each game day.

Here is the schedule for the 2022 LEC Summer Split.

Week one (June 17 to 19)

Friday, June 17

11am CT: Team Vitality (VIT) vs. MAD Lions (MAD)

12pm CT: Team BDS (BDS) vs. SK Gaming (SK)

1pm CT: Misfits Gaming (MSF) vs. Excel Esports (XL)

2pm CT: G2 Esports (G2) vs. Astralis (AST)

3pm CT: Rogue (RGE) vs. Fnatic (FNC)

Saturday, June 18

10am CT: BDS vs. AST

11am CT: SK vs. MAD

12pm CT: VIT vs. MSF

1pm CT: FNC vs. XL

2pm CT: RGE vs. G2

Sunday, June 19

10am CT: MSF vs. AST

11am CT: VIT vs. BDS

12pm CT: SK vs. FNC

1pm CT: G2 vs. XL

2pm CT: RGE vs. MAD

Week two (June 24 to 25)

Friday, June 24

11am CT: SK vs. AST

12pm CT: VIT vs. XL

1pm CT: RGE vs. MSF

2pm CT: BDS vs. G2

3pm CT: MAD vs. FNC

Saturday, June 25

10am CT: SK vs. MSF

11am CT: MAD vs. XL

12pm CT: RGE vs. AST

1pm CT: BDS vs. FNC

2pm CT: VIT vs. G2

Week three (July 1 to 2)

Friday, July 1

11am CT: BDS vs. MSF

12pm CT: VIT vs. SK

1pm CT: RGE vs. XL

2pm CT: FNC vs. AST

3pm CT: MAD vs. G2

Saturday, July 2

10am CT: BDS vs. XL

11am CT: SK vs. RGE

12pm CT: VIT vs. AST

1pm CT: MSF vs. MAD

2pm CT: G2 vs. FNC

The full split’s schedule has not been released by Riot yet. This article will be updated when the complete schedule is available.